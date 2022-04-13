Guardians’ offense relentless in Cincy sweep

“You can be a little more aggressive on the bases. If you do make a mistake, it’s not the end of the world,” Francona said. “Our guys have done a really good job of coming out and competing. We’ve tried to drill it home all spring: Be ready for the first pitch of the game. Straw beating out an infield hit [on Tuesday], those things, they matter. That’s the kind of team we’re gonna have to be. We can’t just roll the bats and balls out there and think we’re gonna be good. We gotta get after it every day, every inning.”