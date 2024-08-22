Guardians open 3-game home set vs. defending WS champs

This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Free on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

This browser does not support the video element.

More info

This browser does not support the video element.

Nathan Eovaldi has lost each of his 3 starts so far in August. Can he bounce back for a win?

This browser does not support the video element.

Tanner Bibee, whose 11th win would top his rookie mark, is 3-1 with a 1.65 ERA in 5 starts since the All-Star break