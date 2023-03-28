Guardians out to prove thrilling 2022 was no fluke

Great unknownCan Josh Bell be the source of power this lineup has desperately needed? The Guardians were hoping for a big year from Franmil Reyes last season, planting him behind their best hitter, Jos? Ram?rez, to hopefully provide him protection in the lineup. Instead, Reyes struggled massively and ended up being designated for assignment at the beginning of August. Cleveland is hoping to find the answer to its lack of power in Bell, who’s hit 30-plus homers in his past. And while he’s certainly a slugging threat, Bell also has the ability to hit for average, which should make him even more dangerous to pitch to — something that would allow Ram?rez to finally receive the lineup protection he’s needed.

Team MVP will be … Ram?rezSometimes the boring, obvious answer is the only way to go. Ram?rez has consistently been the most valuable player of this team, even when he’s playing through a broken thumb like last season. He delivers in the clutch, hits home runs, plays a lights-out third base, wreaks havoc on the bases and he brings a life to the clubhouse that no one else can.