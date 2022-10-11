Guardians pass torch to Quantrill for Game 1

“He, obviously, does a very diligent job in preparing, but more than anything else, he’s a very aggressive type of pitcher,” Willis said. “He can shape the ball in many different fashions. He sinks it, he cuts it and he uses his curveball. So he can be somewhat unpredictable at times, as opposed to maybe if you look back a couple years ago, it was easier just to prepare for a sinker.” Quantrill faced the Yankees once this season, but it was all the back on April 23 in the game that ended with the altercation between Cleveland’s outfielders and the fans in the stands. Quantrill allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings that day, but the game ended in walk-off fashion, as Emmanuel Clase uncharacteristically blew a save opportunity.