Guardians pass torch to Quantrill for Game 1
7 minutes ago
NEW YORK — The Yankees have one of the most powerful lineups in the Majors, which goes without saying when they boast a player who hit 62 long balls during the regular season. The Guardians, on the other hand, ranked second-to-last in home runs out of all 30 clubs this year.
This is no surprise to anyone, but if Cleveland is going to contend in the American League Division Series against New York, its pitching staff is going to need to keep the ball in the ballpark. But the one thing working in the Guardians’ favor is the momentum they built during the Wild Card Series and there’s no reason to believe Cal Quantrill can’t continue that in Game 1 against the Yankees.
Exceptional starts from Shane Bieber in Game 1 and Triston McKenzie in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Rays over the weekend set the tone for this Cleveland pitching staff. Then, when Game 2 went 15 innings, including nine scoreless covered by the bullpen, the confidence in both the starters and relievers skyrocketed. The Guardians’ pitching staff collectively enters the ALDS with an 18-inning scoreless streak.
“Just extremely proud,” Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis said of his bullpen’s efforts in the Wild Card Series. “If you look at the names in our bullpen, first of all, you have to be proud of the year they have had to this point. But in that situation — a playoff atmosphere and with high stakes — it was totally a proud moment for all of us.”
Who better to try to extend that streak than someone who hasn’t lost a game since July 5?
Quantrill was elite in the second half of the season for the Guardians. Since his last loss on July 5, he’s gone 11-0 with a 2.95 ERA over 17 starts, with the Guardians going 16-1 in those games.
“He, obviously, does a very diligent job in preparing, but more than anything else, he’s a very aggressive type of pitcher,” Willis said. “He can shape the ball in many different fashions. He sinks it, he cuts it and he uses his curveball. So he can be somewhat unpredictable at times, as opposed to maybe if you look back a couple years ago, it was easier just to prepare for a sinker.” Quantrill faced the Yankees once this season, but it was all the back on April 23 in the game that ended with the altercation between Cleveland’s outfielders and the fans in the stands. Quantrill allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings that day, but the game ended in walk-off fashion, as Emmanuel Clase uncharacteristically blew a save opportunity.
Quantrill has been consistent for the Guardians all season, but since mid-July, he’s found another gear. And with a lineup like the Yankees, mixed with the Guardians’ reputation of scoring later in games (and not scoring very many runs), an outstanding start by Quantrill will be key to setting the tone for the series.
The last two times New York and Cleveland met in the playoffs, things ended in the Yankees’ favor. The 2020 Wild Card Series was over in a flash, as the Yanks swept the best-of-three set by crushing Shane Bieber in Game 1 before winning a wild 10-9 thriller the next night. Three years before that, the Yankees knocked off a 102-win Cleveland team, rallying from a 2-0 series deficit in the 2017 ALDS.
Quantrill is ready to turn the momentum back in Cleveland’s favor.
“I believe in this team,” Quantrill said. “Limit the damage, last as long as I can and trust that the lineup and the ‘D’ behind me is going to play their best baseball — and they have. Score a lot of runs. I focus on great pitching and they [play] great ‘D’ and it allows me to do the thing that I think I’m best at, which is staying in the game and giving me a chance to win.”