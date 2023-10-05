Guardians’ pitching shines, offense stumbles in 2023

On the rise: Bo NaylorThe final month of the regular season is the version of Bo Naylor that the Guardians desperately need. He got off to a slow start after he was called up in June, but the organization expected that given the number of things that were being thrown at him behind the dish. As he continued to settle into the Major League routine, his bat started to show the potential the Guardians have been looking for. In September, Bo Naylor hit .304 with a 1.052 OPS, four homers, five doubles, 13 RBIs, 14 walks and 10 strikeouts in 19 games. Team MVP: Josh NaylorSo often this answer is Ramirez, and while he certainly was still a critical piece for Cleveland’s offense once again this season, it was Josh Naylor who was the difference maker. That became glaringly evident when he was sidelined for over a month in the second half of the season with an oblique strain, leaving a tremendous void in the lineup. Naylor hit .308 with an .842 OPS, 17 homers and 97 RBIs in 121 games. His presence emerged as such a threat this season that he became the ideal protection to slot in the lineup behind Ramirez — the role the team assumed Bell would fill and couldn’t.