Guardians’ playoff hopes hurt by Twins’ five-run eighth

CLEVELAND — Silence. That’s all there was in the Guardians’ clubhouse after Tuesday night’s 8-3 loss to the Twins at Progressive Field.

Sure, there’s a type of quiet after every loss, but this was palpable. Cleveland knew what this series meant. It knew it was coming off of an improbable tone-setting road trip that prompted the front office to make one last playoff push by acquiring a trio of players off waivers on Thursday.

It was still a long shot, given the Guardians’ five-game deficit coming into the series, but it was possible. Now, Cleveland’s playoff hopes are dwindling.