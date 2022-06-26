Guardians’ playoff obstacles highlighted in finale

The Guardians watched their pitchers issue 22 walks since the Red Sox came to town on Friday — the most the team has walked in a three-game series since June 11-13, 2004. While the starting staff hasn’t been as dominant as we’ve seen it been in the past few years, it’s done enough to be effective and the bullpen has outperformed everyone’s expectations. But this series could be a small preview into why the team may look to add a bullpen arm at the Trade Deadline if it’s still in contention to try to add a little more depth and experience to a young relief corps.