Guardians poised to add power via ‘complete hitters’ among prospects in spring camp

Lampe put up huge numbers at Arizona State in 2022, with his .340/.394/.590 line helping him land in the third round of that summer’s Draft, where he got an over-slot bonus of $800,000 to join the Guardians. It looked like a tremendous pick when he broke out with a .348/.416/.493 line in April in his first full season. The wheels kind of came off after that, as he hit .211 with a .617 OPS the rest of the way. Like with Clemmey, Cerfolio and his staff pressed Lampe to use the rough lessons he learned during the offseason and they have been very pleased with how he showed up to camp this spring and how he’s performed.