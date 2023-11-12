Guardians prospect Kyle Manzardo among top performers in AFL title game

Nasim Nuñez, 2B (MIA No. 17)Nuñez has flashed his elite speed all fall, doing so once more in the championship by stealing third base in the opening frame for his 15th of the campaign — he wasn’t caught once in 21 games this season. Nuñez singled off Angel Zerpa (Royals) in the first and scored in the fourth, dashing home after an excellent read on a pitch in the dirt that just barely skipped away from Hicks behind the plate. He added a second base hit on an infield single in the sixth when he beat out a ground ball to first base.