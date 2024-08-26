Guardians prospect makes Team of the Week

MLB Logo icon

C | The O’s No. 3 prospect (MLB’s No. 11) posted a 1.255 OPS in 6 games for Double-A Bowie

1B | The Rays’ No. 11 prospect raked in his first week with Double-A Montgomery, posting a .500/.526/.875 slash line in 5 games

2B | Riggio, the Yanks’ No. 21 prospect, posted a 1.205 OPS in 6 games for High-A Hudson Valley

3B | Homers in 6 straight games?! What a start to the Cubs first-rounder’s pro career!

SS | The Phillies’ top prospect (MLB No. 29) went an absurd 9-for-20 in 6 games for High-A Jersey Shore

OF | The Mets’ No. 29 prospect posted a .545/.615/.955 slash line with 2 homers in 6 games for Single-A St. Lucie

OF | The Guardians’ No. 22 prospect belted 5 homers in 6 games for Triple-A Columbus

OF | 2nd week of Triple-A? No problem for MLB’s No. 14 overall prospect Roman Anthony, who went 11-for-28 with 3 homers in 6 games for Worcester

This browser does not support the video element. Colton Gordon LHP | The Astros’ No. 11 prospect struck out 11 batters and allowed just 2 hits in 6 scoreless frames for Triple-A Sugar Land

RHP | The Braves’ No. 21 prospect made 2 stellar starts for Double-A Mississippi, allowing just 1 run and striking out 20 batters in 13 2/3 frames