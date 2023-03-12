Guardians prospect shocked by Francona invite

As excited as the Guardians are for his future, he still has some time before he’s part of their group. So, how did he get into their morning clubhouse meeting last weekend? Cleveland manager Terry Francona sent over a request to the Minor League side to have the young outfielder sit in on his meeting. Every player on the 40-man roster and those with invitations to big league camp gathered in the clubhouse, ready for Francona to address them ahead of another day of practice and Cactus League games — just as he always does.