Guardians prospects to compete in Arizona Fall League championship

The Peoria Javelinas (15-14-1) faced a more difficult path to the championship game despite leading the league with 204 runs. They had to beat the Salt River Rafters on the final day of the season to reach Friday’s play-in contest, in which they spotted the Scottsdale Scorpions nine runs in the bottom of the first before rallying to win 12-9. The Javelinas seek their first title since back-to-back victories in 2017 and 2018.