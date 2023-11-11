Guardians prospects to compete in Arizona Fall League championship
6:38 AM UTC
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Saturday’s Arizona Fall League championship game features a matchup between the developmental circuit’s best pitching staff and its top offense.
The Surprise Saguaros posted the AFL’s best record (19-11), giving them an automatic berth in the finals, while allowing the fewest runs (159) during the regular season. The Saguaros are looking to repeat as champions after prevailing over the Glendale Desert Dogs in an 11-inning thriller a year ago.
The Peoria Javelinas (15-14-1) faced a more difficult path to the championship game despite leading the league with 204 runs. They had to beat the Salt River Rafters on the final day of the season to reach Friday’s play-in contest, in which they spotted the Scottsdale Scorpions nine runs in the bottom of the first before rallying to win 12-9. The Javelinas seek their first title since back-to-back victories in 2017 and 2018.
The championship game will be broadcast live on MLB Network and streamed on MLB.com, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Gregg Caserta, Dan O’Dowd and Jim Callis will call the action at Scottsdale Stadium.
Here’s one prospect to watch from each big league organization that contributes players to Peoria and Surprise:
PEORIA JAVELINAS
Jacob Berry, 3B (MIA No. 3): The sixth overall pick in the 2022 Draft out of Louisiana State, Berry offered as impressive a combination of hitting ability, power and patience as anyone in that year’s college class. He surprisingly struggled in his first full pro season before hitting .265/.329/.441 in the AFL.
Tyler Locklear, 1B (SEA No. 11): Locklear produced some of the best right-handed power and exit velocities in the 2022 Draft, going in the second round out of Virginia Commonwealth. He batted .284/.415/.473 for Peoria.
Kyle Manzardo, 1B (CLE No. 2): Acquired from the Rays in July for Aaron Civale, Manzardo came to the Fall League with a reputation as a pure hitter but has been more of a masher. He hit .272/.340/.565 and tied for third with six homers during the regular season, went deep twice in Peoria’s stunning comeback in the semifinals and also added a blast in the Fall Stars Game.
Jakob Marsee, OF (SD No. 12): Marsee had the best offensive season in the AFL, batting .391/.508/.707 and leading the league in slugging (.707), OPS (1.215), runs (25), hits (36), doubles (12), extra-base hits (18) and total bases (65). The 2022 sixth-rounder from Central Michigan is a disciplined hitter with solid speed and good instincts on the bases and in the outfield.
Carson Williams, SS (TB No. 2): The highest-ranked prospect (No. 19 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100) in the championship game, Williams provides more power and arm strength than most shortstops. A 2021 first-rounder from a California high school, he hit .246/.366/.275 in the Fall League.
SURPRISE SAGUAROS
Eric Brown Jr., SS (MIL No. 10): A 2022 first-round pick out of Coastal Carolina, Brown stands out with his bat-to-ball skills and middle-infield defense. He hit .297/.390/.462 with eight steals for the Saguaros.
Liam Hicks, C (TEX): One of the most surprising stars in the Fall League, Hicks led the circuit in batting (.449) and on-base percentage (.553). Drafted in the ninth round out of Arkansas State in 2021, he’s still a work in progress in terms of receiving and throwing.
Zach Maxwell, RHP (CIN No. 30): Maxwell cuts an intimidating figure on the mound with his 6-foot-6, 275-pound frame and a fastball that reaches triple digits. The 2022 sixth-rounder from Georgia Tech logged a 2.19 ERA while striking out 22 in 12 1/3 innings out of the Surprise bullpen.
Damiano Palmegiani, 3B (TOR No. 18): Palmegiani finished second in the AFL Home Run Derby and tied for third with six homers while batting .263/.366/.575. A 14th-rounder from the JC of Southern Nevada in 2021, he could factor into Toronto’s third-base mix next season if he continues to improve his defense.
Peyton Wilson, 2B (KC No. 26): Wilson offers well above-average speed and arm strength, and he also has some sneaky power that belies his 5-foot-8 frame. Selected in 2021’s supplemental second round out of Auburn, he hit .272/.390/.432 in the Fall League.