Guardians prospects to watch at each Minor League level

Fans came to watch the big leaguers get their practice during Cactus League games, but the up-and-comers were the ones who stole the headlines. Outfielder Chase DeLauter was all anyone (Guardians coaching staff included) could talk about once games got underway, as he launched four homers with 10 RBIs in 13 games and was constantly on base. First baseman Kyle Manzardo would have had an even brighter spotlight on him if DeLauter hadn’t outperformed everyone’s expectations, but Manzardo had as good of a spring campaign as any prospect could ask for.