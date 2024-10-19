Guardians pushed to brink as Clase’s struggles continue

This time, it may have been even more of a gut punch. The Guardians had clawed their way back from a four-run deficit to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth. Cleveland had previously gone 1-37 in the postseason when trailing by four or more runs and yet, the Guardians found themselves back in it. All the way until Clase gave up two singles to start the ninth before an error and another single allowed the winning two runs to score.