Guardians’ rally leaves Francona speechless (in a way)

“I think that’s just what baseball is,” Naylor said. “It’s a grind for 162 [games], and I think we’d rather start kind of rough but have a great middle and end than have an incredible start, OK middle and bad end. … I think those first few weeks, it just wasn’t our month. Every team will go through that.”

Every team does go through rough stretches, and if that’s what April was for Cleveland, that will be simply a bump in the road in this long marathon. But the club now needs to prove it can rediscover the success it had all last year.

“The important part is we were able to go through it,” Gim?nez said. “Hopefully, tomorrow we can come back and keep playing with the same energy we did today.”