Guardians rank high in farm system rankings

It might not seem like a lot of progress moving up one spot, but there are some signs of life here. The Angels have two Top 100 guys for the first time since the 2023 preseason list, and if his torrid start is any indication, Moore looks like the next in the organizational line of college draftees to make it very quickly to Los Angeles. There are 10 new names on this Top 30, five total from the Draft and five acquired via Deadline deals, with George Klassen perhaps the most intriguing trade acquisition with future Top 100 potential. Four of the new names are pitchers currently in the top 10, with Ryan Johnson and Chris Cortez from the 2024 Draft class and Samuel Aldegheri coming with Klassen from the Phillies.