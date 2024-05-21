Guardians recall prospect Johnathan Rodriguez

CLEVELAND — The Guardians are ready to try something new in their outfield.

On Monday afternoon, Cleveland called up outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez from Triple-A Columbus and designated outfielder Ramón Laureano for assignment. Rodriguez is the club’s No. 16 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

“It was just time on both sides,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “And obviously not a fun day or a decision, but wish Ramón nothing but the best, and excited that J-Rod’s here.”