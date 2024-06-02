Guardians 

Guardians, Royals set for important AL Central battle

This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Top 2

WSH2CLE0

Result of AB

Joey Meneses’ two-run double

AB: Joey MenesesP: Carlos Carrasco

This browser does not support the video element.

Top 2

WSH3CLE0

Result of AB

Ildemaro Vargas’ RBI single

AB: Ildemaro VargasP: Carlos Carrasco

This browser does not support the video element.

Top 2

WSH4CLE0

Result of AB

Lane Thomas’ RBI single

AB: Lane ThomasP: Carlos Carrasco

This browser does not support the video element.

Bot 2

WSH4CLE2

Result of AB

Daniel Schneemann’s first MLB hit

AB: Daniel SchneemannP: Jake Irvin

This browser does not support the video element.

Top 4

WSH5CLE2

Result of AB

Lane Thomas’ sac fly

AB: Lane ThomasP: Carlos Carrasco

This browser does not support the video element.

Carlos Carrasco K’s five

This browser does not support the video element.

Jake Irvin K’s six

This browser does not support the video element.

Jake Irvin’s outing against the Guardians

Jake Irvin has now allowed 2 earned runs or fewer in 8 of his past 10 starts

This browser does not support the video element.

Bot 8

WSH5CLE2

Result of AB

Joey Gallo’s diving stop

AB: Steven KwanP: Hunter Harvey

This browser does not support the video element.

Bot 9

WSH5CLE2

Result of AB

Jesse Winker secures final out

AB: Kyle ManzardoP: Kyle Finnegan

Irvin’s highlights

This browser does not support the video element.

More MLB Game Stories

June 2, 2024

Minnesota

Twins

Houston

Astros

Detroit

Tigers

Boston

Red Sox

Tampa Bay

Rays

Baltimore

Orioles

Oakland

Athletics

Atlanta

Braves

Pittsburgh

Pirates

Toronto

Blue Jays

Arizona

Diamondbacks

New York

Mets

Texas

Rangers

Miami

Marlins

San Diego

Padres

Kansas City

Royals

Chicago

White Sox

Milwaukee

Brewers

Cincinnati

Reds

Chicago

Cubs

New York

Yankees

San Francisco

Giants

Colorado

Rockies

Los Angeles

Dodgers

Los Angeles

Angels

Seattle

Mariners