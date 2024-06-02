Guardians, Royals set for important AL Central battle
This browser does not support the video element.
MLB Logo icon
This browser does not support the video element.
Top 2
WSH2CLE0
Result of AB
Joey Meneses’ two-run double
AB: Joey MenesesP: Carlos Carrasco
This browser does not support the video element.
Top 2
WSH3CLE0
Result of AB
Ildemaro Vargas’ RBI single
AB: Ildemaro VargasP: Carlos Carrasco
This browser does not support the video element.
Top 2
WSH4CLE0
Result of AB
Lane Thomas’ RBI single
AB: Lane ThomasP: Carlos Carrasco
This browser does not support the video element.
Bot 2
WSH4CLE2
Result of AB
Daniel Schneemann’s first MLB hit
AB: Daniel SchneemannP: Jake Irvin
This browser does not support the video element.
Top 4
WSH5CLE2
Result of AB
Lane Thomas’ sac fly
AB: Lane ThomasP: Carlos Carrasco
This browser does not support the video element.
Carlos Carrasco K’s five
This browser does not support the video element.
Jake Irvin K’s six
This browser does not support the video element.
Jake Irvin’s outing against the Guardians
Jake Irvin has now allowed 2 earned runs or fewer in 8 of his past 10 starts
This browser does not support the video element.
Bot 8
WSH5CLE2
Result of AB
Joey Gallo’s diving stop
AB: Steven KwanP: Hunter Harvey
This browser does not support the video element.
Bot 9
WSH5CLE2
Result of AB
Jesse Winker secures final out
AB: Kyle ManzardoP: Kyle Finnegan
This browser does not support the video element.
More MLB Game Stories
June 2, 2024
Minnesota
Twins
Houston
Astros
Detroit
Tigers
Boston
Red Sox
Tampa Bay
Rays
Baltimore
Orioles
Oakland
Athletics
Atlanta
Braves
Pittsburgh
Pirates
Toronto
Blue Jays
Arizona
Diamondbacks
New York
Mets
Texas
Rangers
Miami
Marlins
San Diego
Padres
Kansas City
Royals
Chicago
White Sox
Milwaukee
Brewers
Cincinnati
Reds
Chicago
Cubs
New York
Yankees
San Francisco
Giants
Colorado
Rockies
Los Angeles
Dodgers
Los Angeles
Angels
Seattle
Mariners