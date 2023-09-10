Guardians seek series split in finale

This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

This browser does not support the video element.

This browser does not support the video element.

Bet with BetMGM!

This browser does not support the video element.

Tanner Bibee, who struggled with command in his last start, looks to bounce back in the finale

This browser does not support the video element.

Kenny Rosenberg, whose 2nd career start was a quality outing, looks to build momentum vs. the Guardians