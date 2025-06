Noel struggled to get going offensively this season while receiving uneven playing time as part of a platoon in right field with the left-handed-hitting Nolan Jones. The Guardians have faced 49 right-handed starters this season, compared to 18 lefties, and Noel played in 46 games overall. He slashed .146/.168/.223 with two homers, nine RBIs, three walks and 34 strikeouts.