Guardians show strong pitching blueprint vs. Yanks

It’s crucial for the Guardians to get as many innings from their starters as possible (especially now with their third doubleheader in six days slated for Monday) to help get the ball into Clase’s hand as quickly as possible. Even when the closer ran into unexpected trouble in the ninth with an Owen Miller error at first base, putting runners on first and second with no outs, he didn’t waver. He recorded back-to-back strikeouts before the Yankees sent AL MVP candidate Aaron Judge to the plate.