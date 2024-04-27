Guardians showing an unexpected weakness to begin ’24

ATLANTA — The Guardians have gone a while this season by solely leaning on their offense and bullpen. Now, the loss of Shane Bieber and the delayed start of Gavin Williams is becoming glaring.

The Cleveland Pitching Factory has been the highlight in Northeast Ohio for years now. No matter how much the offense struggled, everyone knew that the rotation would at least give the team a chance to win every single night. But in a blink of an eye, that assurance is fading, as Cleveland watched Logan Allen give up four runs in 4 2/3 innings in the Guardians’ 6-2 loss to the Braves on Friday night at Truist Park.