Guardians sign 19 of 21 Draft picks, including 1st-rounder Velazquez
July 17th, 2023
Below is a list of every player drafted by the Guardians.
Each club has until 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 25, to come to terms with its Draft selections. If a player has exhausted his collegiate eligibility, he can sign at any time up until one week prior to the next year’s Draft.
Draft-and-follow picks — high school and junior college players selected after the 10th round who attend a two-year college after the Draft — can sign with their selecting teams for up to $250,000 up until a week prior to the following year’s Draft.
Players drafted from Round 11 on do not count against the bonus pools unless their signing bonus exceeds $150,000; any amount over that total will count against the pool.
Total bonus pool: $8,736,700MLB rank: 20
1 (23): Ralphy Velazquez, C, Huntington Beach HSPick value: $3,380,900Has not yet agreed to terms
2 (58): Alex Clemmey, LHP, Bishop Hendricken SchoolPick value: $1,402,600Has not yet agreed to terms
CBB (62): Andrew Walters, RHP, Miami (FL)Pick value: $1,273,700Has not yet agreed to terms
3 (93): C.J. Kayfus, OF, Miami (FL)Pick value: $725,300Has not yet agreed to terms
4 (125): Cooper Ingle, C, ClemsonPick value: $526,200Has not yet agreed to terms
5 (161): Christian Knapczyk, SS, LouisvillePick value: $371,000Has not yet agreed to terms
6 (188): Tommy Hawke, OF, Wake ForestPick value: $295,000Has not yet agreed to terms
7 (218): Alex Mooney, SS, DukePick value: $231,300Has not yet agreed to terms
8 (248): Jonah Advincula, OF, Washington StatePick value: $191,100Has not yet agreed to terms
9 (278): Jay Driver, RHP, HarvardPick value: $174,300Has not yet agreed to terms
10 (308): Matt Wilkinson, LHP, Central Arizona CollegePick value: $165,300Signing bonus: $110,000
11 (338): Johnny Tincher, C, WashingtonHas not yet agreed to terms
12 (368): Keegan Zinn, RHP, Lake Minneola High School (FL)Has not yet agreed to terms
13 (398): Jacob Bresnahan, LHP, Sumner High School (WA)Signing bonus: $375,000
14 (428): Zane Morehouse, RHP, TexasHas not yet agreed to terms
15 (458): Kyle Scott, RHP, Lackawanna CollegeHas not yet agreed to terms
16 (488): Mac Heuer, RHP, Georgia Home Education Association (GA)Has not yet agreed to terms
17 (518): Barrett Riebock, OF, Paris JCHas not yet agreed to terms
18 (548): Matt Jachec, RHP, Indiana StateHas not yet agreed to terms
19 (578): Josh Harlow, RHP, Mercer UHas not yet agreed to terms
20 (608): Ryan Marohn, LHP, Freedom High School (VA)Has not yet agreed to terms
