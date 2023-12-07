Guardians snag De Los Santos from D-backs in Rule 5 Draft

“Anybody who is building a roster has to look at all avenues,” Forst said. “Whether you’re a playoff team or not, all 26 spots are critical. This has been an avenue where we’ve found some everyday players. The last few that have been successful have been position players, but pitching is a need. Everyone is out there looking for starting pitching. If we have a chance to grab someone this way, we have to take advantage of it.”