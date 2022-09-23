Guardians’ statement sweep crumbles White Sox playoff hopes

But Cleveland still had a three-game set against the White Sox in Chicago looming. The team knew it had little room for error. If the Guardians wanted to assure they’d see the postseason in 2022, they had to take at least one win at Guaranteed Rate Field. Not only did Cleveland do that, but after Thursday’s 4-2 victory over Chicago, the Guardians completed the three-game sweep, lowering their magic number to five, as the White Sox fell to seven games back.