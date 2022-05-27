Guardians succeeding via relentless contact

MLB made subtle changes to the manufacturing process of its baseballs and standardized the use of humidors at all 30 stadiums in 2022 in an effort to create more consistency in how the ball travels from park to park. Thus far, this has contributed to a reduction in home run rate, from one homer for every 27.2 at-bats in 2021 to one per 33.6 at-bats in 2022. So, the teams that used to happily trade high strikeout rates for a bunch of dingers in the past have not been similarly rewarded so far this season.