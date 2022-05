Bieber entered Friday with a 1-3 record and 3.55 ERA and is coming off one of his best starts of the season, a 10-strikeout gem during which he allowed three runs (two earned) over seven innings. McKenzie, who’s 3-3 with a 2.70 ERA, has four quality starts in four tries in May, most recently season-best back-to-back seven-inning affairs. He’s 3-1 with a 2.05 ERA in May.