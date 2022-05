The two teams will make up the game as part of a split doubleheader on Monday, July 4. The originally scheduled game will begin at 1:10 p.m. ET, with the makeup game starting at 6:40 p.m. ET. All tickets for Friday’s game can be used for the second game, or can be exchanged for any future same-priced ticket for a home game within the next 12 months, not including the 2023 home opener.