This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy ticketsMore info

This browser does not support the video element.

Ben Lively made his ’24 debut in his last start, striking out 7 and allowing 2 runs in 5 innings

Watch with Free Trial

This browser does not support the video element.

Tanner Houck, who threw a scoreless 3-hitter against Cleveland in his last outing, will open the series

Watch with Free TrialWatch with Free Trial