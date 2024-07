This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

Bet with BetMGM!More info

This browser does not support the video element.

Gavin Williams will be making his 2nd MLB start of the season after starting the campaign on the injured list

Read more

This browser does not support the video element.

It’s a small sample size (3 games), but Keider Montero has held lefties to a .242 average; righties hit .308