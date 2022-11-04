Guardians’ top plays of 2022
May 9: Naylor’s big night
Josh Naylor set the Guardians’ tone against the White Sox with a game-tying grand slam and game-winning three-run homer in extra innings.
June 11: Plesac’s barehanded play
Zach Plesac had one of Cleveland’s most impressive defensive plays this year, fielding a ball barehanded before making a jump throw to first.
June 15: Kwan’s game-saving catch
To win their 12th game in 15 days, Kwan proved his defense was just as good as his offense by laying out for a game-saving grab.
June 29: Naylor’s headbutt
While Naylor’s celebratory headbutt with Terry Francona stole the show, his walk-off homer against the Twins continued his dominance over the AL Central.
Aug. 26: Kwan dives into stands
When Kwan saw an opportunity to preserve his team’s one-run lead, he didn’t hesitate to make a play…even if it meant flying into the seats.
Oct. 8: Jos? Ram?rez play
To stay alive in extra innings in the Wild Card Series, Ram?rez and Naylor teamed up to make an incredible, game-saving play.
Oct. 8: Gonzalez sends Guardians to ALDS
After the Ram?rez play, Gonzalez was the hero with a walk-off home run in the 15th inning to send his team to the ALDS.