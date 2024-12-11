Guardians trade Giménez in three-team swap with Jays, Bucs

What does this mean for shortstop?This move indicates that the Guardians are all in on Brayan Rocchio. At the beginning of the offseason, it was easy to assume that Giménez would take more reps at shortstop over the winter to be ready to make (what seemed to be) the inevitable shift over to short to clear a path for Bazzana at second. Giménez proved in ’22 he can hit at this level and his Platinum Glove from ’23 speaks for his defense. There was an argument that he’d be the safer option than Rocchio, who hasn’t quite proven himself yet in the big leagues.