Guardians, Twins battle with AL Central in balance

What needs to happen for either club to win the division?Guardians: Is it too easy of an answer to say everything? The Guardians have known since Spring Training that they have no room for error this year. It has helped that the division hasn’t been as competitive as others in order for this youthful Cleveland team to still be sitting in first place. But the Guardians certainly can’t back off the pedal now. They need to have perfect baserunning and sound defense. Those are the two things the club has focused on since Opening Day. If those two things can be consistent, the hitting and pitching can fall into place.