Weather permitting, the game is scheduled to be resumed at 6:10 p.m. ET/5:10 CT on Tuesday, with the game initially scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET/6:40 CT. set to follow 30 minutes later. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. ET/4:30 CT. However, the forecast calls for rain throughout the day and night on Tuesday. The series is scheduled to finish with a 1:10 p.m. ET/12:10 CT game on Wednesday.