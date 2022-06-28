Guardians unconcerned over McKenzie’s struggles

McKenzie’s seven earned runs tied his career high, and it marked the first time he’s given up at least six earned runs in consecutive outings. Monday was the same story it’s been for his last eight starts: Giving up home runs. The right-hander gave up a three-run homer to Gary S?nchez and a two-run blast to Nick Gordon, totaling 15 home runs in McKenzie’s last eight starts after he had given up just one homer in his first six trips to the rubber to start the season.