Guardians versed in streaks — both good and bad

1. This is a streaky group

Win some, lose some. Sure. But the Guardians are making a habit of stringing both outcomes together. This weekend’s three losses came on the heels of an emphatic three-game sweep of the White Sox. Prior to that, they lost three straight to the Giants after winning four straight against the Royals and Reds, and they dropped the first two games of the season at Kansas City. Cleveland entered the weekend leading the AL in team hitting, slugging and contact rate, then scored just seven runs and struck out 35 times in the three-game set.