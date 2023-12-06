Guardians win Draft Lottery, will have top pick for 1st time

Cleveland president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti was in shock as he sat on the MLB Network stage on Tuesday night after learning that his organization won the 2024 Draft Lottery at the Winter Meetings. This news was the last thing he thought he’d learn when he woke up that morning.

“It’s a fun opportunity. Not one that we’ve had,” Antonetti said. “The first time ever top pick, and in the last 20 years we’ve only picked in the top five [twice] and the top 10 [four] times. So this isn’t a place we’re familiar with.”