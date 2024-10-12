Guardians-Yankees ALCS Game 1 FAQ (Mon., 7:30 ET, TBS) 

Who are the starting pitchers?Guardians: Let’s go with who we know it won’t be, because the Guardians have a few options. Tanner Bibee last pitched on Thursday, so he won’t be ready until Game 2. Matthew Boyd only worked two innings on Saturday, but the Guardians will still want him to get some rest. That leaves Alex Cobb and Gavin Williams as the top two choices. Cobb was cleared to return from the injured list to start Game 3 of the ALDS, but it was his first outing in over a month. He gave up two runs in three innings in Cleveland’s loss. Will the Guardians turn back to the veteran now that some of the rust is knocked off?