Guardians-Yankees ALCS Game 1 FAQ (Mon., 7:30 ET, TBS)
44 minutes ago
NEW YORK — Throughout the Yankees’ clubhouse on Saturday afternoon, there were images of the Guardians’ victory in the decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series flickering across television screens, playing in the background as the Bombers went through the paces of a workout in advance of the American League Championship Series.
One of the teams in that contest would earn the right to stand on the third-base line at Yankee Stadium on Monday evening, the Yankees understood. They also recognized that no matter who it was, they felt prepared, having dispatched the Royals in a four-game ALDS on the other side of the bracket.
“We’re definitely kind of seeing what we’ve got here, who we’re playing,” said reliever Clay Holmes. “At the same time, we’re trying to get some work in.”
For the fourth time since 2017, Cleveland and New York will meet in a postseason showdown, this time with a trip to the World Series on the line. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that the Guardians were the front-runners in the AL Central all year, noting that Cleveland had “a real consistent, solid year.”
“They do it a lot of different ways,” Boone said. “Obviously, a tremendous bullpen, athletic. They defend really well. They’re pretty balanced in their attack. They’ve got guys that can really hurt you in the middle of the order, a superstar player in [José] Ramírez.”
As much as the Guardians were savoring their postgame celebration on Saturday night, they knew that they had to start looking forward to the next challenge. Detroit played a similar, scrappy style of game as Cleveland does. The Guardians know this round will be much different.
“We’re playing a very, very good Yankees team,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “We’ve seen them in the regular season. This is one of the most talented teams in the league. So we know we have our work cut out for us.”
When is the game and how can I watch it?Game 1 of the American League Championship Series will be played at Yankee Stadium on Monday at 7:38 p.m. ET. It can be seen on TBS, truTV and Max.
All games are available in the U.S. on MLB.TV (authentication to a participating Pay TV provider is required). Live games are also available in select countries outside the U.S. For full details, click here.
Who are the starting pitchers?Guardians: Let’s go with who we know it won’t be, because the Guardians have a few options. Tanner Bibee last pitched on Thursday, so he won’t be ready until Game 2. Matthew Boyd only worked two innings on Saturday, but the Guardians will still want him to get some rest. That leaves Alex Cobb and Gavin Williams as the top two choices. Cobb was cleared to return from the injured list to start Game 3 of the ALDS, but it was his first outing in over a month. He gave up two runs in three innings in Cleveland’s loss. Will the Guardians turn back to the veteran now that some of the rust is knocked off?
Or will they go to Williams, who’s been patiently waiting in the bullpen since the end of the regular season for his turn to toe the rubber? He’s been inconsistent at times this season, but he may be the powerhouse pitcher Cleveland will want to turn to against a hefty Yankees lineup.
Yankees: The Yankees are debating between left-hander Carlos Rodón and right-hander Clarke Schmidt for Game 1. Rodón would be pitching on extra rest after starting ALDS Game 2 vs. Kansas City, while Schmidt would be on normal rest following ALDS Game 3. Rodón did not face Cleveland this season but he was 9-2 with a 3.11 ERA in 14 home starts. Schmidt picked up a win on April 13 at Cleveland and pitched better on the road than at home during the regular season (4.50 ERA at home, 1.39 ERA on road).
What are the starting lineups?Guardians: As always, the Guardians will want to construct their lineup to beat the starter. If it’s a lefty, Cleveland will have different guys in right field and at DH, for sure. It may also change the order of how they will line up. Let’s assume it’ll be the lefty, Rodón. Here’s how the lineup may look.
David Fry, DH
José Ramírez, 3B
Lane Thomas, CF
Josh Naylor, 1B
Jhonkensy Noel, RF
Andrés Giménez, 2B
Bo Naylor, C
Brayan Rocchio, SS
Yankees: The Yankees haven’t switched their lineup much during the first four postseason games, with Boone saying that his biggest decision has been between Jon Berti and Oswaldo Cabrera at first base. Boone indicated that Alex Verdugo will continue to start in left field during the ALCS. Chances are, then, that the Yanks’ lineup will look a lot like it did in ALDS Game 4.
Juan Soto, RF
Aaron Judge, CF
Austin Wells, C
Giancarlo Stanton, DH
Jazz Chisholm Jr., 3B
Anthony Volpe, SS
Alex Verdugo, LF
Jon Berti, 1B
How will the bullpens line up after each team’s starter?Guardians: The bullpen will be used early and often. This group ended the season with the fourth-lowest bullpen ERA by any team since 1995. Even though Cade Smith already has pitched in every playoff game this year, expect him to still be the first man out of the ‘pen. From there, the Guardians will keep relying on the Big Four: Smith, Tim Herrin, Hunter Gaddis and Emmanuel Clase. And when they need a few extra innings elsewhere, they have not been afraid to turn to rookies Andrew Walters and Erik Sabrowski, both of whom debuted in September.
Yankees: The Bombers bullpen was excellent during the ALDS, spinning 15 2/3 innings without permitting an earned run. Luke Weaver saved all of the Yanks’ victories over Kansas City, appearing in each game. Clay Holmes held the Royals to just three hits over five innings.
Any injuries of note?Guardians: Infielder/outfielder Tyler Freeman strained his oblique during a workout this week and was removed from the ALDS roster. Don’t expect him to be ready for the ALCS.
Yankees: Anthony Rizzo (two fractured fingers on right hand) was a longshot to be ready for the ALDS, and though his odds are slightly better for the ALCS, he still had not resumed baseball activities as of Saturday. Left-hander Nestor Cortes (left elbow flexor strain) has been ramping up throwing but has yet to face hitters since his injury. Infielder DJ LeMahieu (right hip impingement) is also trying to be a playoff option, and Boone noted that he’s been moving better lately.
Who is hot and who is not?Guardians: Yes, Lane Thomas was the hero for the Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS with the go-ahead grand slam, but it’s hard to be hotter than Steven Kwan is at the plate right now. On Saturday, he became the third MLB player in postseason history to record at least three hits in three straight postseason games, joining Tim Anderson (2020) and Lou Brock (1968). Can he make it a fourth on Monday?
Yankees: If they handed out ALDS MVP awards, Stanton would be clutching hardware. The slugger hit a deciding homer in Game 3 and was 6-for-16 (.375) with two doubles and four RBIs. Juan Soto was second on the club with four hits during the ALDS and also worked three walks. Aaron Judge had a quiet series, held to a double and infield single in 13 at-bats, though he did work five walks. Judge is looking to shake his quiet playoff narrative in this ALCS.
Anything else fans might want to know?