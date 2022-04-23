Guardians, Yankees condemn ugly fan behavior in 9th

“The Yankees battled back, they played some good baseball late in the game and they obviously had a big hit,” Straw said. “I think the fans should be happy with their performance on the field. Kwan is the nicest guy on the planet. That’s my teammate, that’s my brother. My emotions got to me a little bit. As a Yankees fan, I feel like you should be excited for your team, you should be cheering, but you should never prey on someone. He went real hard into the wall. There is no business for saying the things those guys said to him. It got to me a little bit. I said what I said and if I were to do it again, I’d probably say the same thing. That’s my guy.