Guardians-Yankees Game 1 FAQ (Tuesday, 7:30 ET TBS)

Yankees: LeMahieu has been dealing with a right second toe issue that hinders his mobility, though he says he is good enough to play. Carpenter is returning from a fractured left foot and should be available to DH or pinch-hit. Andrew Benintendi is expected to be out until a potential ALCS as he recovers from right wrist surgery. Ron Marinaccio is unavailable for this round due to a stress reaction in his right shin. Frankie Montas is not expected to return until a potential ALCS, and even then, only as a bullpen option. Chad Green, Michael King and Zack Britton are all out for the season.