Guardians-Yankees Game 1 FAQ (Tuesday, TBS)
1:27 AM UTC
The stage is set for a clash of styles as Major League home run leader Aaron Judge and the big-swinging Yankees prepare to take on a Guardians roster that finds success by relying on pitching, defense and situational hitting.
Welcome to the American League Division Series, which will feature the top two clubs in the AL East and Central in New York and Cleveland, respectively. The Guardians advanced to the ALDS by sweeping the Rays in a best-of-three Wild Card Series, which the Yankees watched closely.
“Cleveland has been one of the really good stories, with their young roster coming of age,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. “They dominated the Central down the stretch. They pitch well, have an elite closer, good starting pitching, they’re adept at putting the ball in play and athletic.”
When is the game and how can I watch it?
Game 1 of the ALDS will be played on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. The start time has yet to be announced. The game will be televised by TBS.
All series are available in the U.S. on MLB.TV with authentication to a participating Pay TV provider. Games are not available live internationally (archives are available approximately 90 minutes after the game ends).
What might the starting lineups look like?
Guardians: The lineup may change slightly if the Yankees choose to go with left-hander Nestor Cortes rather than righty Gerrit Cole, but for argument’s sake, let’s assume it’ll be Cole who gets the nod in Game 1. Cleveland will likely stick with a similar batting order as Saturday’s lineup against Rays righty Tyler Glasnow. Here’s a look at how it could shake out:
1. Steven Kwan, LF2. Amed Rosario, SS3. Jos? Ram?rez, 3B4. Josh Naylor, 1B5. Oscar Gonzalez, RF6. Andr?s Gim?nez, 2B7. Will Brennan, DH8. Austin Hedges, C9. Myles Straw, CF
Yankees: Fresh off setting a new AL single-season record with 62 home runs, Judge looks to spark the lineup and cap his likely AL MVP season with a championship. The Bombers have more depth after welcoming several key figures back in recent weeks, including DJ LeMahieu and Matt Carpenter, both of whom figure to be used off the bench.
1. Aaron Judge, RF2. Anthony Rizzo, 1B3. Gleyber Torres, 2B4. Josh Donaldson, 3B5. Giancarlo Stanton, DH6. Oswaldo Cabrera, LF7. Harrison Bader, CF8. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS9. Jose Trevino, C
Who are the starting pitchers?
Guardians: Since they swept the Rays, the Guardians will be able to save Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA) for Tuesday’s start in New York. Quantrill made one start against the Yankees this year, giving up three runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings in a 5-4 loss on April 23. He’s had just one-third of an inning of postseason experience, recording one out with Cleveland in 2020.
Yankees: Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA) is likely to start Game 1, though Boone has allowed himself some wiggle room to consider Cortes and/or Luis Severino. In four postseason starts as a Yankee, Cole is 2-1 with a 3.98 ERA. He was 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in two starts vs. Cleveland this year.
How will the bullpens line up after the starter?
Guardians: Thankfully, they’ll have two days to rest before Tuesday night’s opener. The team is fresh off a 15-inning marathon on Saturday afternoon in which the bullpen covered nine innings. The only relievers who weren’t used were Zach Plesac and Kirk McCarty. The goal will continue to be to get the ball to closer Emmanuel Clase as quickly as possible, with James Karinchak, Trevor Stephan and Sam Hentges being likely candidates to bridge the gap from starter to closer.
Yankees: Clay Holmes is expected to be healthy and ready to reassume closing duties after being shelved during the season’s final week with right shoulder inflammation. Jonathan Lo?isiga figures to be an important contributor in the seventh, eighth or ninth innings, with the Yanks also leaning upon Wandy Peralta and Lou Trivino for big outs, based upon matchups and situations.
Any injuries of note?
Guardians: Cleveland has found a way to stay relatively healthy throughout the entire 2022 season. There’s nothing different with the postseason so far. Aside from the regular bumps and bruises one is bound to sustain throughout the year, the Guardians are at full strength heading into the ALDS.
Yankees: LeMahieu has been dealing with a right second toe issue that hinders his mobility, though he says he is good enough to play. Carpenter is returning from a fractured left foot and should be available to DH or pinch-hit. Andrew Benintendi is expected to be out until a potential ALCS as he recovers from right wrist surgery. Ron Marinaccio is unavailable for this round due to a stress reaction in his right shin. Frankie Montas is not expected to return until a potential ALCS, and even then, only as a bullpen option. Chad Green, Michael King and Zack Britton are all out for the season.
Who is hot and who is not?
Guardians: The pitching staff as a whole is hot, but the offense struggled to string together any hits against the Rays on Saturday. Before Oscar Gonzalez ended a nearly five-hour, 15-inning marathon with a walk-off homer, Cleveland had just four hits on the day. Meanwhile, the pitching staff, including WCS starters Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie, continues to be consistent for the club. The Guardians’ hurlers enter the ALDS on an 18-inning scoreless streak.
Yankees: It hasn’t all been Judge. Torres has been scorching the ball of late, hitting .320 (32-for-100) since Aug. 31. Stanton homered in each of his last three regular-season games and says that his swing is feeling good. Kyle Higashioka has 19 hits in his last 56 at-bats (.339), dating to Sept. 4, while Trevino is 11-for-62 (.177) since Sept. 2. Aroldis Chapman has been wildly inconsistent and is in danger of being left off the ALDS roster.
Anything else fans might want to know?
o This marks the first postseason meeting between the Yankees and Cleveland since 2020, when New York was victorious in the AL Wild Card Series. The Yanks also ended Cleveland’s season in 2017, when they rallied from an 2-0 series deficit to take the best-of-five ALDS.
o The managers are no strangers to each others’ fan bases. Guardians skipper Terry Francona was, of course, at the helm of the 2004 Curse-reversing Red Sox, while Boone played third base for Cleveland in 2005 and ’06.
o The Guardians have won a playoff series for the first time since 2016, despite clinching a postseason berth three times since then.