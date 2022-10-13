Guardians-Yankees Game 2 FAQ (Friday, 1 ET, TBS)

Yankees: Left-hander Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA) was one of baseball’s best stories during the regular season, having earned a selection to the All-Star Game, where he even broke out one of his funky ‘Nasty Nestor’ deliveries. Not overpowering, Cortes finds success by baffling opponents with a variety of pitch speeds and arm angles. He comes in on a roll, having gone 3-0 with a 1.32 ERA in his final five starts of the regular season. Cortes faced Cleveland twice this season and he pitched well both times, most recently on July 2, when he picked up a win with six sharp innings at Progressive Field.