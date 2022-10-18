Guardians-Yankees Game 5 FAQ, lineups (Today, 4 ET, TBS)

Cleveland has thrived in the underdog role and the Yankees have dominated at home this season, going 57-24. The Guardians knew the odds were stacked against them coming into the year, and the club is hoping to prove that it’s capable of more than anyone imagined with its first trip to the ALCS since 2016. But New York is ready to keep the momentum rolling after waiting nearly two and a half hours after the originally scheduled first pitch on Monday night before the game was called.