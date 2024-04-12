Guardians-Yankees game postponed Friday; doubleheader set for Saturday

Cleveland, OH – The Cleveland Guardians announced Friday’s game against the New York Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be rescheduled as a split doubleheader on Saturday, April 13 starting at 12:10 p.m. ET with the originally scheduled April 13 game starting at 6:10 p.m. ET. Gates for the makeup game will open at 11:00 a.m. ET, while gates for the original April 13 game open at 5:00 p.m. ET. Fans will be cleared from the ballpark between games.