Guardians-Yankees position-by-position breakdown

While Gerrit Cole has not pitched like the next-level ace we’re accustomed to seeing, he can dominate any given night, as we saw in the Yanks’ Game 4 clincher in the ALDS. Clarke Schmidt had a breakthrough year (145 ERA+ in 16 starts) and was solid in his ALDS outing. The question is what the Yankees get from Carlos Rodón, who has mostly been a disappointment in pinstripes, and Luis Gil, whose high walk rate caught up with him in the second half after an astounding start to the season. Nestor Cortes, who is rehabbing a left elbow injury, might be an option in this round.