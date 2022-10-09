Guardians-Yankees position-by-position breakdown

Cleveland’s rotation has been a big strength for some time, even as the cast evolves. Cal Quantrill can go in Game 1 on the heels of his 3.38 ERA and 113 ERA+ in the regular season. The ace is Shane Bieber, who came back from a right shoulder injury this year and has gradually evolved back into 2020 AL Cy Young form. Including a Wild Card Series gem against the Rays, Bieber has a 1.97 ERA and a .208 opponents’ average in his last 14 starts. Triston McKenzie backed up his breakout 2022 (2.96 ERA, 129 ERA+) with six scoreless innings and two hits allowed in the Wild Card Series. The fourth option would be Aaron Civale, whose season numbers aren’t pretty but who had a 3.35 ERA and a .186 opponents’ average in the second half.