Guardians’ youth evolution key to successful second half

Cardinals: The Cardinals collectively breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday after they survived a brutal stretch of 16 games in as many nights and 31 games in a 32-night stretch and found themselves still in the hunt. The challenging stretch coincided with a spate of injuries to key players. After tying for the league high with 94 games played and winning 50 games before the break for just the 14th time in franchise history, St. Louis should be able to feast on a much easier schedule in the second half. The Cardinals are hopeful they dodged a serious problem when Nolan Arenado’s low back pain flared up again, causing him to skip the All-Star Game. Also, they are confident they will get more from catcher Yadier Molina, left fielder Tyler O’Neill and starting pitcher Steven Matz — all of whom missed large chunks of the first half because of injuries — down the stretch. Whether front-line starter Jack Flaherty can return or not will likely determine the team’s focus come the Trade Deadline. As for the bullpen, it is both a strength and a concern. On the days when All-Star closer Ryan Helsley and setup men Genesis Cabrera and Giovanny Gallegos are available, the Cardinals have one of the best and most diverse bullpens in baseball. When Helsley is unavailable, closing out games is often an adventure. Clearly, the Cardinals need more pitching — be it in the starting rotation or out of the bullpen. If they can use their deep well of prospects to land a difference-making arm, they might be able to pass the Brewers for the Central crown and truly contend against the top teams in the NL. Midterm Report: Things Are Looking Up