Guards add 4 to 40-man roster, DFA former top prospect

In August, he hit .304 with a 1.018 OPS in 24 games. In that short span, he also hit seven homers and knocked in 17 runs. It was a level of production that caused many to wonder whether he’d be a September callup and finally make his much-anticipated Major League debut. But he wasn’t. The Guardians knew they were running out of time to get a look at the outfielder, considering he was going to be out of options next year. He remained with Triple-A Columbus and suffered a bad leg injury that required surgery and will keep him out until at least March (and as late as June). It’d be hard to commit a roster spot to that next season.