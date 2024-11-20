Guards add 4 to 40-man roster, DFA former top prospect
1:10 AM UTC
CLEVELAND — The Guardians had to protect some of their prospects who would’ve been eligible for the Rule 5 Draft next month. The players they added to the 40-man roster weren’t surprising. It was one of the names who was let go in order to clear space on the roster that turned a few more heads.
As announced on Tuesday night, the Guardians protected four of their Minor Leaguers, three of whom are ranked among MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Guardians prospects: LHP Doug Nikhazy (No. 24), OF Petey Halpin (No. 26), RHP Franco Aleman (No. 30) and RHP Nic Enright.
To make room for this quartet of newcomers on the 40-man roster, the Guardians designated for assignment three players who spent most of their time in the Minor Leagues: RHP Connor Gillispie, RHP Peter Strzelecki and OF George Valera (No. 20).
Gillispie and Strzelecki had quick trips to the Majors this season, but spent most of their time in Triple-A Columbus. They each had relatively solid seasons, but didn’t stand out more than most of their peers. It was the decision on Valera that may sting more for fans.
From 2019-2023, Valera was one of Cleveland’s top five prospects. In 2022, he was the No. 1 prospect. Because he couldn’t escape injuries, he started to fall in 2023, and by ’24, he was the No. 20 prospect, but still, there were reasons to be optimistic about his future.
In August, he hit .304 with a 1.018 OPS in 24 games. In that short span, he also hit seven homers and knocked in 17 runs. It was a level of production that caused many to wonder whether he’d be a September callup and finally make his much-anticipated Major League debut. But he wasn’t. The Guardians knew they were running out of time to get a look at the outfielder, considering he was going to be out of options next year. He remained with Triple-A Columbus and suffered a bad leg injury that required surgery and will keep him out until at least March (and as late as June). It’d be hard to commit a roster spot to that next season.
So, the Guardians had to make a difficult decision, which opened up space for someone like Nikhazy. He owned a 3.17 ERA in 11 starts for Double-A Akron this year before he pitched even better with Triple-A Columbus, posting a 2.87 ERA in 14 appearances (13 starts) with 75 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings. The biggest indicator that Nikhazy took a leap forward this past season is his walk rate. After issuing 79 free passes in 102 1/3 innings in 2022 and 73 walks in 102 frames in ’23, that number dropped to 53 walks in 123 2/3 combined frames in ’24.
Halpin has yet to reach Triple-A Columbus and hasn’t quite exploded offensively, but the Guardians were attracted to his quick left-handed swing. Halpin is a center fielder — a position where Cleveland is lacking some depth. This organization believes he can continue to develop and be a viable option in the future. If Steven Kwan remains in left field and Lane Thomas is in right, there may still be an opportunity to claim center field if Halpin can take the leaps forward the Guardians will need him to take.
And then there’s Aleman.
It’s easy for all of us to sit here and wonder how the Guardians can possibly improve a bullpen that was the best in the Majors by a landslide. Well, a 1.99 ERA certainly would help. Before we dive deeper, though, let’s remember that Aleman was limited to just 24 appearances this year due to a right lat strain. But still, in 22 2/3 innings, he fanned 34 batters while walking 10. His heater can hit triple digits and his slider is becoming a wipeout pitch when it’s at its best. Assuming he doesn’t take a dramatic step back in ’25, his path to the Majors could be quick.
Enright, like Aleman, was limited to just 17 innings this season due to injury, however the first 13 appearances he made on the year were all scoreless. By the end of the season, he owned a 1.06 ERA in 16 games with Triple-A Columbus, recording 31 strikeouts in 17 frames. If he can continue this progression, he too could fill a Major League bullpen spot in the near future.