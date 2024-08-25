Guards’ bats break out in needed offensive barrage vs. Rangers

Everyone in the Guardians’ clubhouse knew that their recent struggles were going to end, they just didn’t know when. Each player wanted to be the guy who turned the offense around. Each pitcher felt the pressure to put up as many zeros as possible until the bats heated up. It eliminates the free-flowing, nonchalant approach they had to the game that made them so successful in the first few months of the season. They knew it would take effort to snap this stretch and that’s exactly what they got against the Rangers.