Guards earn series win behind Boyd’s strong return to Majors

CLEVELAND — Matthew Boyd waited 414 days for this moment.

It’s the feeling of digging your cleats into the mound. It’s the adrenaline rush of pitching in front of 30,000 fans. It’s the pressure of performing when your teammates need you most. It’s the ovation you receive when you do your job as best as you could’ve. It’s all of these things that pitchers crave and that Boyd had to be without for 14 months because of Tommy John surgery.

But as Boyd walked off the mound at Progressive Field on Tuesday night in the Guardians’ eventual 2-1 victory over the Cubs, he couldn’t help but smile. The long hiatus from this game was officially behind him. Everything he endured in the last year was worth it, as a new fanbase showered him with a roaring round of applause.